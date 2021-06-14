Budda Baker snubbed from another top safeties list

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is known as one of the top safeties in the NFL. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl each of the last two seasons and named an All-Pro last year.

He is recognized by his peers as one of the best.

However, he continues to get snubbed from offseason top safeties lists, ones that look more at analytics. Pro Football Focus listed him as the 16th-best safety in the league, something he took a little offense to.

It has happened again.

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar published his offseason rankings of the top 11 safeties in the NFL. Baker not only didn’t make the list, he didn’t even get honorable mention.

Baker is a missile all over the field. His play speed is incredible. He makes plays in the open field. He makes tackles. He added interceptions to his resume this past season.

What else does he need to do?

Luckily, Baker knows he is great. His teammates do. His coaches do. His opponents do.

I guess it doesn’t matter if some writers do.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:

and