Budda Baker returns with smile, punch for training camp practices

One of the questions entering training camp for the Arizona Cardinals was whether or not safety Budda Baker, who requested a trade in the offseason and seeks a new contract, would take part in on-field practices.

That question has been answered.

Not only did he show up for camp, as was expected, he was on the field for the first practice of camp, said head coach Jonathan Gannon on Wednesday.

Gannon said conversations with Baker have been “fantastic” and that the five-time Pro Bowl safety is “excited, big smile on his face.”

Baker made his presence known right away, linebacker Zaven Collins explained.

“I was standing there and someone punched me in the stomach,” Collins told reporters Wednesday. “I was like, ‘who the hell is this’ and there’s Budda.”

While Baker is not satisfied with his contract situation, it would appear he will not let it affect the way he plays or practices now that camp is here.

That is good news.

An offer for Cardinals fans

For the best local Phoenix news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to azcentral.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

More Arizona Cardinals!

Rookie LB BJ Ojulari had knee procedure, will return during training camp

PODCAST: What can we expect from the Cardinals in training camp?

Zach Ertz, BJ Ojulari to PUP; Garrett Williams to NFI to start training camp

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire