Budda Baker a perfect fit for the Steelers but there’s no room for him now

Word has come out that Arizona Cardinals All-Pro safety Budda Baker has requested a trade. Baker removed Arizona from his social media bios and seems to be set on getting a fresh start with a new team. If this happened a week ago, I’m writing this article about how the Pittsburgh Steelers must be that team to make the deal for Baker.

But Pittsburgh opted almost immediately after Terrell Edmunds signed with the Philadelphia Eagles to replace him with Keanu Neal. That’s not to say Neal isn’t a serviceable football player. But he is not Baker.

This instance is a perfect example of what an inexact science free agency is. Had the Steelers passed on Neal and remained patient there is no guarantee this happens and it could have impacted how the Steelers handled the draft. It’s literally the football equivalent of the butterfly effect. We will also side with the idea of being proactive instead of waiting around and hoping something better comes along.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire