Budda Baker overtaken in Pro Bowl voting by Harrison Smith

NFL fans can vote for their favorite players to go to the Pro Bowl this season. After the first round of fan voting, Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker was the leading vote-getter in the NFC among all safeties. He had received 41,404 fan votes.

That has changed.

The NFL released the leaders in fan votes after another round and Baker has lost his status as top dog.

The leader in fan votes at strong safety is now Harrison Smith of the Minnesota Vikings. Smith has 62,499 votes to lead all safeties, both free and strong, in the NFC.

Baker has been a Pro Bowler the last two seasons and three times in his career.

Vote here online up until December 16 and you can also vote on social media as well.

Fan voting is only one third of the total count for the Pro Bowl, but it would be nice to get Baker back on top of the fan voting.

