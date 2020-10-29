Budda Baker named NFC Defensive Player of the Month
The good news for Cardinals safety Budda Baker keeps on coming. He signed a record-setting contract extension. He was named Defensive Player of the Week for his play in Week 6 on Monday Night Football. He has received more recognition. He has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for the month of October. Baker finished the month of October with 31 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions (returning one for 90 yards), three tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble in three games.