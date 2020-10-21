Budda Baker named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after dominant play in Week 6
Last week, Quarterback Kyler Murray was NFC Offensive Player of the Week after setting a career-high in passing yards against the Jets. This week, it is safety Budda Baker, who was fantastic in Week 6 against the Cowboys. He was named the Week 6 NFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday. He finished Monday’s game with seven tackles, a sack, his first career interception, a tackle for loss, two quarterback hits, a pass defended and a forced fumble. He is the first Cardinals player since Renaldo Hill did it in 2003 to record a sack, an interception and a forced fumble in the same game.