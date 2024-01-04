Budda Baker makes Pro Bowl for 6th time

The NFL announced Pro Bowl selections on Wednesday. The Arizona Cardinals have one sole representative. Safety Budda Baker was named a Pro Bowl starter, the sixth time in seven seasons he has been selected. It is the fifth time he has made it as a safety and fifth straight season he has been a Pro Bowl starting safety.

He was a Pro Bowl special teamer as a rookie in 2017.

He joins Patrick Peterson and Ollie Matson as the only players in franchise history to have at least six Pro Bowls in their first six seasons. He joins Adrian Wilson and Larry Wilson as the only Cardinals safeties to make it at least five times.

He missed four games earlier this season but still has 77 tackles, second on the team.

No other Cardinals player was even an alternate.

The Pro Bowl is now the Pro Bowl Games. They will be a multi-day AFC versus NFC competition in Orlando, FL culminating on Sunday, February 4 with a flag football game at Camping World Stadium that will be televised from 1:00-4:00 p.m. MST on ESPN and ABC. The players will participate in unique competitions that showcase their on-field and off-field skills. The Pro Bowl Games will feature new and fan-favorite skills, with cumulative scoring leading up to the flag football game.

