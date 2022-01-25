Budda Baker makes PFWA All-NFC Team for 2nd straight year

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker has been honored by the writers who cover the NFL all over the league. The Pro Football Writers of America announced their All-NFL and all-conference teams and Baker made the All-NFC Team at safety.

It was the second straight year he was named an all-conference safety.

Baker was named to the AP All-Pro second team this year and was also selected to the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in his career and third year in a row.

In 2021, Baker played in all 17 games and had a career-high three interceptions. He had 98 tackles, the first time since his rookie season he did not have over 100 tackles in a season and added six tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, two sacks, a fumble recovery and seven pass breakups.

