Budda Baker, James Conner, Rondale Moore sit out practice Wednesday

The Arizona Cardinals released their first injury report for Week 17 and it was again lengthy. As they prepare for the Dallas Cowboys this weekend, they hopefully will have a healthy squad.

To start the week, nine players sat out of Wednesday’s practice and another three were limited.

The details of Wednesday’s injury report are below.

Did not participate

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury did not sound optimistic about Wilson being able to play. “It doesn’t look good for this week,” he told reporters Wednesday. Conner and Moore are again day-to-day and will be Sunday decisions as to whether they play. Phillips missed the game on Satirday. Hudson is ramping up from being on the COVID list. It is hopeful he will be in shape to play.

I would expect to see Allen and Baker’s workload increase as the week goes on.

Limited participation

RB Chase Edmonds (back), TE Zach Ertz (hamstring), S Deionte Thompson (shoulder)

Ertz has played through hamstring issues the last two games. Edmonds and Thompson will probably be good to go.

Cowboys' Wednesday report

Limited participation:

DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot)

T Tyron Smith (ankle)

WR Malik Turner (calf)

Full participation:

RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee)

RB Tony Pollard (foot)

