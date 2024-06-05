Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson left off top safeties list again

We have hit the part of the offseason in which lists and rankings rule the Internet. Touchdown Wire has begun its top players at each position series and began with safeties.

Doug Farrar ranked the top 11 safeties in the NFL and the list notably did not include either starting safety for the Arizona Cardinals — Budda Baker or Jalen Thompson.

Baker is coming off a slightly down year, playing in only 12 games last season, but he was selected to the Pro Bowl for the fifth consecutive season.

He consistently is recognized by coaches and players as one of the best safeties in the game but seemingly is left off every offseason ranking of the top safeties in the game.

He did not have an interception or a broken up pass last season, so this year might be the one when that makes the most sense.

Thompson has never cracked such a list, either, and that is after picking off four passes in 2023 and breaking up nine.

Of course, Thompson and Baker were the best defensive backs on one of the league’s worst pass defenses. Perhaps it makes sense.

