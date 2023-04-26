Budda Baker to Jaguars listed as ‘realistic’ draft day trade by PFF

Defense is expected to be a top priority for the Jacksonville Jaguars during the draft, but Pro Football Focus says that doesn’t have to mean an influx of rookie talent.

According to PFF’s Brad Spielberger, Jacksonville is a realistic landing spot for Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker in a trade during the draft.

On the field, Baker will be a great addition to a Jaguars defense that does have two solid safeties in Rayshawn Jenkins and Andre Cisco but can benefit tremendously by deploying him all over. Baker is a weapon in the slot, down in the box, as a blitzer and back deep in coverage, and he could help defend opposing tight ends, which is an obvious area for improvement after Travis Kelce exploded for 14 receptions and two touchdowns to knock Jacksonville out of the playoffs. Off the field, Baker’s leadership could be massive for a very young defense.

The cost to acquire Baker in the deal created by Spielberger is a third-round pick and a sixth-rounder. Perhaps more importantly, the Jaguars would acquire the last two years of Baker’s contract which would be due to count more than $13 million against the team’s salary cap in each of the next two seasons.

Baker reportedly requested a trade earlier this month due to his inability to secure a new contract from the Cardinals that would make him the highest paid safety in the NFL. An extension from the Jaguars could push his cap hits down the road, but the team may be wary of giving up draft picks and signing on to such a financial burden.

In six seasons with the Cardinals, Baker has made five Pro Bowls and has seven career interceptions, six forced fumbles, 7.5 sacks, and 650 tackles.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire