Budda Baker expected to return against Jets in Week 5
The Cardinals will get a big boost to the safety position this week. Pro Bowler Budda Baker, who missed Sunday’s game after having surgery to repair ligaments in his right thumb, is expected to be back on the field this weekend against the Jets. “We feel good about Budda playing this week,” head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Wednesday morning. The Cardinals released safety Curtis Riley on Tuesday, suggesting at least one of their injured safeties (Baker, Jalen Thompson, Chris Banjo) would return