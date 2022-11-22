A disappointing Cardinals season hit another low point in Mexico City on Monday night.

Running back James Conner cut the 49ers lead to 14-10 with a second quarter touchdown run, but the 49ers would go on to score 24 straight points as they cruised to a 38-10 win that left the Cardinals with a 4-7 record. After the game, safety Budda Baker said the 49ers “beat us real bad” and he was asked if he thought the team played hard throughout the loss.

“No, I don’t . . . At the end of the day we’re all grown men,” Baker said. “Women lie, men lie, that film never lies. Whatever the film says is what it is.” Baker said, via Cameron Cox of KPNX.

Baker did not call anyone out by name, although Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton could be seen stopping short of a fully engaged tackle attempt on one of 49ers tight end George Kittle‘s touchdowns.

The Cardinals have now lost five of their last seven games and a return trip to the postseason feels like a pipe dream. Those outcomes didn’t spark the kind of effort Baker hoped to see and that doesn’t create much confidence that the stretch run is going to go any better in Arizona.

Budda Baker: I don’t feel everyone played hard until the end of Monday night’s game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk