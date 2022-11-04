Budda Baker, D.J. Humphries miss 2nd straight practice for Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals held a walkthrough on Wednesday instead of a full practice but were back on the practice field Thursday preparing for their Week 9 home game against the Seattle Seahawks. They released their second injury report of the week.

It had no changes from their first report of the week.

Five players were non-participants for the second day in a row and the same five guys were limited Thursday as were on Wednesday.

Check out the details of the injury report below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Did not participate

S Budda Baker (ankle), OL Max Garcia (shoulder), OL Rodney Hudson (knee), OL D.J. Humphries (back), DL Jonathan Ledbetter (ribs), CB Christian Matthew (hamstring)

Kliff Kingsbury already ruled out Hudson for Sunday’s game. Humphries is day-to-day. Hopefully, he is able to do enough Friday to play Sunday.

Baker missed for the second day in a row. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said he is getting better and hopes he can play.

Limited participation

RB James Conner (ribs), LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle), CB Byron Murphy (back), K Matt Prater (hip), LB Cameron Thomas (back)

All were limited for the second day in a row. Gardeck was able to do individual work. Vance Joseph is hopeful he can play.

Murphy played Sunday and the team released Rodrigo Blankenship, which suggests Prater will be good to go.

Perhaps Conner will be back this week.

Full participation

OL Josh Jones (knee)

It’s a good thing that Jones is fine because, with Humphries’ status unknown, Jones needs to be available.

Seahawks' Thursday injury report

Did not participate

WR Marquise Goodwin (groin)

LB Darrell Taylor (groin)

Limited participation

TE Noah Fant (hamstring)

WR Penny Hart (hamstring)

S Ryan Neal (ankle)

DL Al Woods (rest)

Full participation

C Austin Blythe (knee)

LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle)

G Gabe Jackson (hip, knee)

WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring, ribs)

WR DK Metcalf (knee)

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire