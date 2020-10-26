Budda Baker couldn't believe DK Metcalf's hustle play: 'first time I've ever been hawked in my entire life'

There’s a place in our hearts and memories for the great hustle plays in NFL history.

We remember Darrell Green running down Tony Dorsett and Eric Dickerson, Don Beebe knocking the ball away from Leon Lett and Ben Watson coming from all the way across the field to hit Champ Bailey.

DK Metcalf will go on that list. In a wildly entertaining “Sunday Night Football” game, the Seattle Seahawks receiver showed off not just his athletic ability but his determination. Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker, who ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine, had a clean interception and what looked like an easy 98-yard touchdown.

Metcalf ran him down from way behind. Even Baker couldn’t believe it, and had to show his respect.

Budda Baker was surprised at DK Metcalf’s speed

There was plenty to talk about after the Cardinals’ 37-34 overtime win, but a tackle in the second quarter was still on everyone’s mind.

Baker said he’d never been run down from behind like that, which isn’t surprising given his 4.4 speed.

"I was running, and next thing you know, I see big 14 coming after me," Baker said, according to the Seahawks website. "He got me. That's the first time I've ever been hawked in my entire life."

DK HAWKED MY ASS... #RESPECT — Budda Baker (@buddabaker32) October 26, 2020

Metcalf topped out at 22.64 miles per hour on the play, which is remarkable considering he’s 6-4, 229 pounds.

DK hit 22.64 MPH on that TD saving tackle, the 2nd-fastest speed on a tackle this season 😱 @dkm14 @Seahawks



📺 #SEAvsAZ on NBC pic.twitter.com/a0iCkpE0W8 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 26, 2020

It’s hard to tell what’s more impressive, the speed or the effort.

Seattle Seahawks' D.K. Metcalf's tackle was one of the best plays of a great game vs. Arizona. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) More

Everyone respected Metcalf’s play

Everyone on both sides tipped their cap to Metcalf.

“DK Metcalf is an absolutely freak athlete, and what an effort play by him,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “High school coaches will be showing that one for years—just don't give up on a play."

“That was a big-time play by a big-time player, and that was one of the best plays that you can see him make without him touching the ball,” Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett said.

"It was one of the most remarkable plays I've ever seen," Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said.

"That was one of the best football plays I've ever seen," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said.

We all know by now that Metcalf, in his second season, is one of the NFL’s best receivers. We found out even more about him on Sunday night when he suddenly had to save an interception from becoming a touchdown.



