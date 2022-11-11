S Budda Baker has a chance of playing vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker suffered an ankle injury on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks that was originally reported as having him miss, as a best-case scenario, two or three games.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury ruled him out early this week and he was a DNP on the first two injury reports of the week, but he was on the field for the open portion of practice on Friday.

He has a chance of playing.

“Starting the week, I heard zero-percent chance, and obviously he’s been fighting us to get back out there,” Kingsbury said. “We’ll see how he progresses over the next couple of days, but he’s a special human and wanted to be out there today.”

Losing Baker, even for a game, would be a big blow to the defense.

If he is healthy enough to play and is able to make some sort of impact without making the injury worse, it would be a big help as the Cardinals face the Rams in a critical game for the success of the rest of the season.

List

Cardinals vs. Rams ultimate Week 10 preview

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Story originally appeared on Cards Wire