Budda Baker is Cardinals’ only 90-rated player in ‘Madden 24’

EA Sports released player ratings for the upcoming “Madden NFL 24” video game on Monday. As the Arizona Cardinals are not expected to be very good in 2023, it is reasonable to not expect super high ratings on their players.

Only one, safety Budda Baker, had a rating in the 90s. His rating was…exactly 90.

This wasn’t received well by many, although that rating put him seventh among all safeties. The highest-rated safety is Derwin James of the Los Angeles Chargers at 95.

The others?

The Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick is a 93, the Broncos’ Justin Simmons and the Titans’ Kevin Byard are both 92, while the Falcons’ Jessie Bates and the Saints’ Tyrann Mathieu are both a 91.

