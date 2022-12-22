Budda Baker is Cardinals’ lone Pro Bowler; 2 named alternates

The Arizona Cardinals have one singular Pro Bowler for 2022. The player is no surprise.

Safety Budda Baker was selected to the Pro Bowl for the fifth time in his career and for the fourth consecutive season.

Special teamer Dennis Gardeck and kicker Matt Prater were named Pro Bowl alternates.

Baker leads the Cardinals with 102 tackles this season, adding two interceptions, six pass breakups, two QB hits, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss. It is his fourth season with at least 100 tackles. Dating back to his first season as a starter in 2018, he is the only defensive back in the NFL with at least four seasons of 100 or more tackles. Also dating back to 2018, Baker leads all NFL defensive backs with 565 total tackles. That is 100 more than the next player — Jessie Bates of the Cincinnati Bengals, who has 465.

Baker is the only safety in the NFL to be named to the Pro Bowl each of the last four seasons.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire