Budda Baker, Andrew Thomas inactive for Cardinals-Giants matchup

The Cardinals and Giants will both be missing key players for Sunday's game in Arizona.

Cardinals safety Budda Baker is inactive. Baker injured his hamstring in Friday's practice and was listed as questionable on the team's final injury report of the week.

Linebacker Josh Woods (ankle) and defensive lineman Leki Fotu (shoulder) are also out with injuries this week, so the Cardinals defense is shorthanded after playing well against Washington last weekend.

Cornerback Starling Thomas V, offensive lineman Carter O'Donnell, offensive lineman Ilm Manning, and tight end Elijah Higgins are also inactive.

On the Giants side, they'll have to go without left tackle Andrew Thomas. Thomas was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury and the Giants have a quick turnaround to Thursday's game against the 49ers.

Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, cornerback Darnay Holmes, safety Gervarrius Owens, linebacker Azeez Ojulari, tight end Lawrence Cager, and defensive lineman Jordon Riley are the other Giants inactives.