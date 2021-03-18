What Bud Dupree said in first interview since joining Titans

Mike Moraitis
·3 min read
For the first time since joining the Tennessee Titans on a five-year, $82.5 million deal, outside linebacker Bud Dupree sat down for an interview to share his thoughts on coming to Nashville.

Long story short, we like him a lot already.

There are no doubt some concerns about Dupree from the jump. He’s coming off a torn ACL suffered in December and some have questioned if his past sack production was more a result of having a stellar cast around him with the Pittsburgh Steelers than anything else.

However, there is no doubt about a few things.

Dupree will work hard and try to earn every penny of his lucrative deal, and he’s going to give maximum effort on every single play, as he told “J-Mart and Ramon” on 104.5 The Zone.

(Note: If you're having trouble viewing this on Yahoo, click here)

While the label of pass rusher is rightly applied to Dupree, he also excels as a run defender, and it’s clear the 28-year-old is confident in his abilities in that area.

After Steelers inside linebacker Devin Bush was lost for the season in 2020, Dupree actually helped out a bit inside and brings the kind of versatility that head coach Mike Vrabel loves in his defenders.

As far as his injury is concerned, Dupree dished on that topic as well.

In early March, Dupree said he expects to be a full participant for training camp after getting positive feedback from his doctors, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, so that’s certainly great news.

Here’s a video of him hard at work in his rehab that was posted on March 13:

Some other interesting nuggets from Dupree’s interview: he and Tennessee defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons actually trained together last offseason, working on their pass-rush moves, and Dupree revealed he was a Titans fan growing up and admired Eddie George.

Whatever your opinion is of Dupree and the deal the Titans signed him to, I think we can all agree that this won’t be another Vic Beasley situation, especially from an effort standpoint.

This interview only made us more eager to see the Titans’ newest edge rusher get to work.

