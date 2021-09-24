Bud Dupree is questionable with knee injury

Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree returned to practice Thursday on a limited basis, but he sat out Friday’s session. That has the team listing him as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Colts.

Dupree, 28, has played 87 defensive snaps and 17 on special teams this season. He has two tackles and a quarterback hit.

He missed five games last season after tearing an ACL, finishing his final season in Pittsburgh with eight sacks, eight tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.

Cornerback Caleb Farley (shoulder), tight end Anthony Firkser (knee) and outside linebacker Derick Roberson (knee) will not play. The Titans ruled out all three Friday.

Offensive linemen Taylor Lewan (knee) and Rodger Saffold (shoulder) did not receive a designation and are good to go.

