Bud Dupree, Ola Adeniyi questionable to return
The Titans are losing players left and right.
They lost running back Trenton Cannon on the opening kickoff. Tennessee lists him as questionable to return with a knee injury.
The Titans saw left tackle Taylor Lewan leave after their first play from scrimmage. He also is questionable with a knee injury.
Now, linebackers Ola Adeniyi and Bud Dupree are questionable to get back into the game against the Bills. Adeniyi has a wrist injury and Dupree a hip injury.
That leaves the Titans shorthanded as they still are in the first half, trailing the Bills 10-7.
Bud Dupree, Ola Adeniyi questionable to return originally appeared on Pro Football Talk