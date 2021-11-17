The Titans said that linebacker Bud Dupree was forced out of last Sunday’s win over the Saints with an abdomen injury, but he missed practice on Wednesday for a different reason.

Dupree was listed with a knee injury on the team’s first injury report of the week. He only played one snap against New Orleans and has seven tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble in his other seven appearances.

Right guard Nate Davis missed practice with a concussion. Davis also suffered a concussion in Week Eight this season and missed one game before returning in Week 10.

Cornerback Chris Jackson (foot), linebacker David Long (hamstring), and running back Jeremy McNichols (concussion) were also out of practice Wednesday. Linebacker Rashaan Evans (ankle), linebacker Harold Landry (hamstring), cornerback Greg Mabin (ankle), defensive lineman Kyle Peko (ankle), defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle), and defensive tackle Teair Tartt (groin) were all limited participants in practice.

Bud Dupree, Nate Davis out of practice for Titans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk