Bud Dupree named AFC defensive player of the week

Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree is in a contract year and he’d put himself in position for a nice new deal if he can replicate his Week Nine performance a few more times over the final weeks of the season.

Dupree had two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in Pittsburgh’s 26-24 win over the Colts. The NFL announced on Wednesday that Dupree has been named the AFC defensive player of the week in response to that outing.

It is the first time that Dupree has taken a weekly conference award in his five NFL seasons.

Dupree’s second sack against the Colts was his sixth of the season. That matches his career high for a single season and sets him up for the second half in good position to help achieve his team’s goals while also setting himself up for the future.