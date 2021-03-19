The Titans signed Bud Dupree to a five-year, $82 million deal this week — despite tearing his ACL late in the 2020 season.

During an introductory press conference with Tennessee media on Friday, Dupree said he expects to be healthy well before Week 1.

“I am going to be full speed in camp, full steam ahead, being back in the groove and just making sure I am healthy then,” Dupree said, via Jim Wyatt of the Titans’ website. “But I’ll be healthy way before camp and I’ll be full speed training, and I am excited about the progress that I’ve made so far. I am going to make sure I am in the best tip-top shape when I get back.

“I am coming back stronger than ever. I want to continue developing my game, and keep my arrow pointing upward.”

A former first-round pick, Dupree has been an effective pass rusher since entering the league in 2015. He’s racked up 39.5 sacks, 54 tackles for loss, and 65 quarterback hits in six seasons, also picking up 11 passes defensed and eight forced fumbles.

The Titans could use Dupree to help with their third-down defense. Despite winning the AFC South, Tennessee finished dead last in allowing a 52 percent conversion rate in the critical situation.

Dupree said he received multiple offers, but the Titans were his best fit.

“I wanted to be on a winning team and come in and be able to help out as much as I can. It all made sense to be a part of this organization,” Dupree said. “I am going to go out there and play with my hair on fire, and just try and get after the quarterback as much as I can.”

Bud Dupree: I’ll be full speed in training camp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk