Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree limped off the field late in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game.

Dupree has a knee injury and is questionable to return, according to the team.

The Steelers didn’t immediately rule out Dupree, which might signal better news than it appeared when Dupree was injured.

He was rushing Trace McSorley on a third-down play and went down untouched. Dupree immediately grabbed his knee.

He limped off the field, and, after a brief examination on the Steelers bench, limped into the tunnel toward the locker room.

Dupree has five tackles, including two for loss.

Rookie Alex Highsmith replaced Dupree. Highsmith has one tackle.

Bud Dupree injures knee late in Wednesday’s game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk