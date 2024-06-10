New Bucs WR Sterling Shepard stuck with strange jersey number choice
Sterling Shepard will wear No. 25 for the Bucs … wore 3 and 87 with Giants and they’re spoken for.
— Greg Auman (@gregauman) June 10, 2024
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially announced the signing of veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard to a one-year contract Tuesday, but his new jersey number is likely to be the more buzz-worthy topic among Bucs fans.
Shepard will be wearing the No. 25 jersey, according to Greg Auman of Fox Sports.
It’s an odd choice for a wide receiver, but a closer look at Tampa Bay’s current roster shows Shepard didn’t have any other options that would have made any more sense. Every number between 0 and 19 is already taken aside from the No. 12 worn most recently by Tom Brady, as is every number in the 80s. That included the No. 3 and No. 87 jerseys, but of the ones he wore over his eight seasons with the New York Giants.
It’s possible Shepard changes his number after roster cuts open up a few more options, but for now, he’ll be rocking the No. 25.
