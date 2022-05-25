Bucs WR Russell Gage nursing an injury, not practicing at OTAs

One of the most important additions the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made this offseason was signing wide receiver Russell Gage in free agency, who is expected to serve as the Bucs’ No. 2 receiver until Pro Bowler Chris Godwin returns from last year’s season-ending knee injury.

Unfortunately, Gage has yet to hit the field for the Bucs during their voluntary offseason workouts, as it appears he’s nursing an injury of his own.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles was asked Wednesday about Gage’s status, and his answer was understandably vague for this time of year.

“Well, he’s a little sore right now, so we’re resting him,” Bowles said. “We don’t need to play him right now. So, when he’s here, he’s getting his treatment and everything. It shouldn’t be anything serious for training camp.”

While it’s encouraging that Gage’s situation doesn’t appear to be serious, it’s still something to monitor if Bowles expects the new pass-catcher to be unavailable throughout offseason workouts.

