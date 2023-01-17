Bucs WR Russell Gage carted off after scary injury

Prayers up for Russell Gage 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/FCTmgBCHlD — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 17, 2023

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage had to be carted off the field late in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s wild-card game against the Dallas Cowboys after suffering a scary injury.

It’s still unclear what kind of injury Gage suffered, but he had to be placed on a back board before being carted off the field, spending a long period of time on the ground with members of the training staff.

We’ll have more updates on his status as soon as they’re available.

