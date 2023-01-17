Bucs WR Russell Gage carted off after scary injury

Luke Easterling
·1 min read

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage had to be carted off the field late in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s wild-card game against the Dallas Cowboys after suffering a scary injury.

It’s still unclear what kind of injury Gage suffered, but he had to be placed on a back board before being carted off the field, spending a long period of time on the ground with members of the training staff.

We’ll have more updates on his status as soon as they’re available.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire

