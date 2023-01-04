Bucs WR Mike Evans named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 17.

Evans broke out with a dominant performance in Sunday’s 30-24 comeback win over the Carolina Panthers, racking up 207 yards on 10 receptions, including three touchdowns.

On his first score of the game, a 63-yarder on a beautiful pass from Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, Evans extended his streak to nine straight 1,000-yard seasons, the most in NFL history to start a player’s career.

Evans’ performance helped clinch the NFC South for the Bucs, as well as the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoff bracket.

