Bucs QB Tom Brady excused from Friday’s practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was excused from Friday's training camp practice
When the Buccaneers began their Friday morning practice, reporters on the beat noticed something a little unusual. Quarterback Tom Brady wasn’t on the field. But there is apparently no need to be alarmed. According to multiple reporters, Brady has been excused from the session to attend to a personal matter. Brady’s absence shouldn’t be that [more]
Friday’s practice at Buccaneers training camp opened with good news about the health of one wide receiver, but things went a different ways for another pass catcher during the session. Mike Evans left practice early with reporters on the scene noting that it appeared to be a leg injury. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said [more]
See what Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles had to say about the Miami Dolphins tampering with Tom Brady last season
