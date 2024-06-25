Bucs WR Mike Evans hosts youth football camp in his hometown

When it comes to giving back to the community off the field, nobody in the NFL does it better than Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans.

Not only is Evans constantly active with multiple charity endeavors throughout the Tampa Bay area, but he does the same for his hometown of Galveston, Texas.

In fact, Evans was back in Galveston this weekend holding a youth football camp, with Bucs teammate (and fellow Galveston product) Zyon McCollum. Zyon’s twin brother, Tristin, who plays safety for the Philadelphia Eagles, was also in attendance.

Check out this awesome video from Evans’ camp that shows some of the action:

Good times are always had at the Mike Evans Family Foundation Football Camp in Galveston, Texas! 💪🤩@MikeEvans13_ pic.twitter.com/ioAaDHJoAA — Mike Evans Family Foundation (@MikeEvansFamil1) June 25, 2024

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire