Bucs WR Julio Jones expected to play Thursday night vs. Ravens

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a long list of players who won’t be suiting up due to injury this week, but at least one big name is finally returning to the lineup.

Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones is expected to play Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens, per NFL Network’s Sara Walsh.

Jones has missed most of the season so far with a knee injury, after signing a one-year deal with the Bucs at the start of training camp.

Russell Gage has already been ruled out, but it looks like the Bucs will still have a trio of Pro Bowlers in Jones, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin for Tom Brady to throw to on Thursday.

