Bucs WR Julio Jones expected to be game-time decision vs. Saints

Luke Easterling
·1 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be without multiple Pro Bowl wide receivers for Week 2, but they won’t know for sure until after pregame warmups.

Chris Godwin has already been ruled out with a hamstring injury, but Julio Jones is also expected to be a game-time decision for Sunday’s road matchup against the New Orleans Saints due to a knee injury, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Jones caught three passes for 63 yards in Tampa Bay’s 19-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.

If both are unable to go, expect to see more of Breshad Perriman and Russell Gage opposite Mike Evans.

List

Bucs vs. Saints, NFL Week 2 preview: Everything you need to know

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire

Recommended Stories