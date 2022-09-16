Will Bucs WR Chris Godwin, LT Donovan Smith play Sunday vs. Saints?

Todd Bowles on not ruling any Bucs players out for Sunday: "Donovan will be close. It would be hard for him to make it, but we'll see. Rest of the guys, we'll see on Sunday. (Godwin) is in play by a small margin, but we'll see on Sunday. If I had to guess, I'd say he wouldn't." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 16, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won’t be ruling out any of the players on their current 53-man active roster for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, but two key members of their offense appear to be longshots to play this week.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin (hamstring) and left tackle Donovan Smith (elbow) are still in doubt, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told the media after Friday’s practice.

Both players left in the first half of Sunday night’s 19-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys, and were unable to return to the game. Neither has practiced all week.

If Smith can’t go, Josh Wells will replace him as Tom Brady’s blindside protector. Mike Evans and Julio Jones both returned to practice Friday after missing Thursday’s session, which bodes well for the Bucs if Godwin is unable to play Sunday.

