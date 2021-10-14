Bucs WR Antonio Brown thanks Ben Roethlisberger for record-setting career

There was a time when Tampa Bay Bucs wide receiver Antonio Brown was considered the best receiver in the NFL. This was when he played for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The last three seasons have been a literal soap opera for Brown.

Nevertheless, Brown has still become the fastest wide receiver to reach 900 career receptions. Brown addressed this with the media and in a move I’d consider somewhat surprising thanked his former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Brown called playing with Roethlisberger as well as Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and acknowledged he wouldn’t be in the position he is in without them.

There was a time when Brown had nothing good to say about Roethlisberger and his former team. Of Brown’s 906 career receptions, 837 of them came in nine seasons with Pittsburgh.

Antonio Brown on becoming fastest #NFL WR to get to 900 career catches — He thanks Ben and Brady pic.twitter.com/jcPkqDfrok — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) October 14, 2021

List