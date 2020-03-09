Bucs won’t tender Mike Liedtke

The Buccaneers have a lot of cap room, and a lot of big decisions to make in the next few weeks.

They’re easing into the process Monday.

According to Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, the Buccaneers are not going to tender offensive lineman Mike Liedtke, making him an unrestricted free agent.

The 28-year-old Liedtke has been with them in some fashion since 2016. He didn’t play last year after shoulder surgery, and made nine appearances for them in 2018. They could bring him back later in the offseason.

The Bucs have two significant issues in front of them in the next week, as pass-rusher Shaquil Barrett and quarterback Jameis Winston are headed to free agency.

