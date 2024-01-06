Bucs Wire staff picks for Week 18 against the Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn’t quite take care of business against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17. Now, during the last game of the regular season, they have a chance to rectify that — and it will be against a very manageable opponent.

The Bucs are set to face off against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, and should they win, they’ll make the playoffs with third-straight division title. Lose, though, and they’ll almost certainly be sitting at home while either the Saints or the Atlanta Falcons take home the crown instead.

As always, Bucs Wire has our picks for the matchup, and we’re all pretty much in agreement on this one despite the stakes.

River Wells, Site Editor

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were denied once, but they will not be again. The Bucs are traveling to Carolina to take care of business and clinch the NFC South, and while a matchup against the Saints or Falcons to do this would be a bit more daunting after last week’s performance, there’s a very good reason the Panthers are 2-14 this year. Expect Carolina to put in a decent effort and keep things close, but that won’t stop the Bucs from putting some points up and punching their ticket to the playoffs.

Bucs 27, Panthers 21

Jason Kanno, Contributor

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

After last week’s humiliating loss to the Saints, the Bucs are facing a win-or-go home scenario. Fortunately, it comes against the worst team in the league and a quarterback who has just 11 touchdowns on the season. The Panthers’ run game made their last matchup appear somewhat competitive but the Bucs are still clearly more talented and more stable as an organization. Todd Bowles will want to get his team started hot after coming in flat last week, which could seal the game early.

Bucs 27, Panthers 13

Luke Adragna, Contributor

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Going against the worst team in the league when you’re a win out from playoff contention isn’t a bad recipe for success. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) face the Carolina Panthers (2-14) 1 p.m. Sunday and are one win away from securing the NFC South Divisional title. It was a little too close for comfort the last time these two teams faced. Bucs QB Baker Mayfield struggled and barely encompassed the 200 yard mark in a 21-18 final. However, he carved the path to victory through Mike Evans, who caught seven passes for 162 yards and a touchdown. I don’t think Tampa Bay will need nearly the performance from Evans, but it’ll be important for someone to step up. I think the Bucs will find that needed performance from RB Rachaad White. The Panthers rank as the No. 23 rush defense, and White has been efficient as of late. The third-year back produced 106 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown earlier this season against the Panthers and is averaging 105 yards from scrimmage over his last five starts. White will be the difference maker and secure a top-four seed for the Bucs on Sunday.

Bucs 28, Panthers 17

