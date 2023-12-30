Bucs Wire staff picks for Week 17 against the Saints

If there was ever a game to win in the regular season, it’s this one.

Not only do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the opportunity to clinch the NFC South at home on New Year’s Eve, but they have the opportunity to do so against one of their biggest rivals in the New Orleans Saints. Win this game and Tampa Bay is in — lose, and they’ll have to try again next week against the Carolina Panthers.

The Bucs drubbed the Saints in New Orleans 26-9 last time they played each other in Week 4, but this matchup will bring a different set of circumstances with far more desperation from the Saints. Bucs Wire puts in our predictions for each game every week, and this week, our staff all seems to be on the same page:

River Wells, Editor

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 01: Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay

his will probably be a hard-fought matchup. The New Orleans Saints are desperate to stay alive in the playoff race and need a win to do so, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking forward to the opportunity to clinch the NFC South at home. And while anything can happen in a matchup like that, there is a bottom line here — the Bucs were better than the Saints in Week 4, and they’re better than the Saints right now. Tampa Bay’s offense is firing on a four-game win streak and New Orleans’ offensive unit has faltered all year, while the Saints’ defense has some notable injuries in the secondary like Marshon Lattimore. This rivalry is never a certain thing, and even though the Bucs’ secondary has been quite awful all year, it’ll face an offense that won’t give it all that much of a challenge.

Bucs 27, Saints 21

Jason Kanno, Contributor

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

With the playoffs and likely the division on the line, the Bucs and Saints are two teams that appear on different trajectories. Tampa Bay is beginning to realize the potential of Dave Canales’ offense with Baker Mayfield at the helm. New Orleans is just now realizing they are attempting to keep open a championship window that closed years ago, but they remain dangerous. Their wide receivers could exploit the Bucs’ secondary and the defense is well-coached. The key for both teams is how clean the Saints can keep Derek Carr, who all but collapses under pressure. The Bucs are sure to throw everything they have at Carr and the Saints defense, anything to win the division and get to the playoffs.

Bucs 23, Saints 17

Luke Adragna, Contributor

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Bucs will be named NFC South division champions against the Saints on Sunday. Tampa Bay’s offense has been outstanding the last three weeks and averaged 31 points and 359 yards per game. The Saints’ secondary has been the bread and butter of their defense all season, but with several defensive backs injured, the Bucs wide receivers will have their way on Sunday. There won’t be any Mike Evans versus Marshon Lattimore action this week — Lattimore is out due to an ankle injury and was put on the IR earlier this month. I expect the Bucs defense to take over and hoist Tampa Bay to victory. The Bucs linebackers have always done well against RB Alvin Kamara, and Kamara is dealing with an illness that could sideline him. Mayfield might not keep the same momentum he’s had the last couple weeks, but he’ll do enough to get Tampa Bay its fifth consecutive victory.

Bucs 24, Saints 17

