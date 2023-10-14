Bucs Wire staff picks for Week 6 against the Lions

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-1 after the bye week, but they’re set to face one of the best teams in the NFC on Sunday.

The Bucs will play the Detroit Lions at Raymond James Stadium, and while the Lions have been futile in recent years, this 2023 squad could be one of their best in a very long time. The Lions are 4-1 and are looking to extend that streak against a staunch Bucs defense that remains one of the league’s best and an electric passing offense behind quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Bucs Wire staff put together our picks for the Week 6 game, and you can check them out below:

River Wells, Editor

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The Lions are injured and the Bucs are perhaps the most healthy they’ve ever been this year, so there’s a distinct advantage for Tampa Bay in that sense. I expect this to be a close, fought-out game, but Detroit’s well-rounded offense and stifling run defense might be a little bit too much for the Bucs at this stage. Tampa Bay’s best shot is exploiting Detroit’s secondary, but the Lions have a formidable line that will make things tough for Tampa Bay. The Bucs are competitors, but maybe not quite enough to take a close game against a potential Super Bowl contender.

Prediction: Lions 24, Bucs 21

Jason Kanno, Contributor

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Coming out of the bye, the Bucs are 3-1 and the healthiest they have been since Week 1. They face a Detroit Lions team that not only has complete control of the NFC North but is competing to win the NFC. Jared Goff is playing some of the best football of his career, but he is not infallible. He remains susceptible to the blitz, which Todd Bowles is sure to rain down upon him as he does most quarterbacks. The Lions are also dealing with a long list of injuries and will be without several key players, particularly in the secondary. Tampa could continue its surprising play and pull out the upset.

Prediction: Bucs 24, Lions 21

Luke Adragna, Contributor

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday’s matchup between the Bucs and Lions is the most interesting matchup Week 6 will bring. Both teams have top-10 offensive lines, and both teams have great defenses. Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield both have been doubted throughout their careers and each are arguably in the midst of their best seasons. While I think Tampa Bay matches up well against the Lions, Aiden Hutchinson’s presence on the defensive line will give Detroit the edge on Sunday.

Lions 24, Bucs 17

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire