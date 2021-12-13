Bucs’ winning culture rubs off quickly on players such as Breshad Perriman

TAMPA — Breshad Perriman noticed when he returned to the Bucs in November that not too many faces had changed, but there was something different.

“It’s like night and day,” Perriman said. “I feel like for the most part the guys that were here in ‘19, we always had confidence. But now, it’s just like a different swag. It’s night and day.”

Coaches like to refer to it as a winning culture, and quarterback Tom Brady is credited with bringing much of it with him from New England.

It’s the attention to detail and an entire roster committed to sacrificing personal accomplishment for team success.

“I think the culture is in the building,” coach Bruce Arians said. “It’s one team, one cause and whatever it takes to win the championship. Put your hand in the pile and do it. Yeah, I think all our veteran players, the guys who have been here for years, they’ve bought into how we do things and how we work and what’s anticipated and the level of expectation every time you step onto the field.”

That expectation was obvious on the Bucs’ bench after they had blown a 24-3, third-quarter lead to the Bills Sunday and found themselves in overtime.

As Perriman walked the sideline, he said nobody seemed the least bit panicked.

“It’s amazing. I was just looking around at teammates and seeing everybody’s reaction,” he said. “It’s like, having to go to overtime nobody was worried, nobody flinched. You could tell we were going to get the job done. It’s amazing.”

Perriman had only one target in the game, an incomplete pass in the second quarter, before he ran a “mesh” route across the middle of the field and beat Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds for the game-winning, 58-yard touchdown pass.

“Sometimes those things happen on those routes, but I think the best thing is Tom saw the switch-off and the matchup B.P had coming out the back and put the ball on him,” Arians said.

Perriman wasn’t the only player who stepped up at a critical time Sunday. Some played bigger roles than others, but every play was needed to win:

Patrick O’Connor —The third-year defensive lineman out of Eastern Michigan has a role on every special teams unit. With 12:28 remaining in the third quarter, the Bills attempted a fake punt and running back Matt Breida took a direct snap and attempted to run left for a first down. But O’Connor got penetration and tripped up Breida for a loss of 3 yards.

Defensive back Richard Sherman – The five-time Pro Bowl cornerback had been plagued by hamstring and calf injuries since playing three games in 12 days following his arrival to Tampa Bay.

Last week, he spent time cross-training at safety. With the Bucs returning all three starting cornerbacks, Sherman was not expected to play barring another injury in the secondary. But he found his way onto the field a few times when defensive coordinator Todd Bowles deployed six defensive backs.

In the second quarter, outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka pressured Bills quarterback Josh Allen into throwing a short pass for tight end Dawson Knox that Sherman intercepted.

“He had a good interception and put himself in position a couple of times,” Arians said. “I think there was only a mistake on a check we didn’t make. But, you know, Richard is so smart and just gave us depth. He’s got great ball skills, so if it’s around him he’s going to get an interception.”

Safety Andrew Adams — The 29-year-old is in his third stint with the Bucs and was pressed into service due to the calf injury to Jordan Whitehead and suspension of Mike Edwards for misrepresenting his vaccination status.

Adams had five tackles and batted down two Allen passes at the line of scrimmage.

Cornerback Carlton Davis — The Bucs were reeling. Their lead had shrunk to a field goal, and the Bills were driving late in the fourth quarter.

On third and 2 from the Tampa Bay 7-yard line, Allen lofted a pass in the direction of Stefon Diggs. There was plenty of contact, but the pass fell incomplete and no flags were thrown for pass interference.

“I thought Carlton handled his own all day and did a great job in that ballgame,” Arians said. “And I thought he had good coverage on that play. He’s going to be a physical player, and a lot of those sacks are because he’s back.”

Arians noted that for the Bucs to return to the Super Bowl, it will take all 53 players on the active roster and likely more.

“It’s going to give us great depth. Just look at the way (outside linebackers) Anthony Nelson and Cam Gill are playing and Pat (O’Connor) making plays all the time, whether it’s on defense or special teams,” Arians said. “It takes all 53 men, and the 48 that get dressed on Sunday in big, big games like this, it’s going to take every hand.”

Bernard reportedly injures knee

Bucs tailback Giovani Bernard, who exited late in Sunday’s first half with a hip injury, also reportedly sustained a knee injury that could sideline him down the stretch.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Bernard has an MCL injury in addition to a hip strain. Arians said earlier Monday that Bernard, who has totaled 181 yards with three receiving touchdowns this season, was undergoing an MRI.

Arians also had no update on the status of cornerback Jamel Dean, who did not play in the second half due to an unspecified illness.

“Dean is just dealing with wooziness and what’s causing it, whether it’s concussion-related — which he didn’t take a hit — or if it was just something else like a head cold or something,” Arians said. “We’ll see what’s going on with him.”

Times staff writer Joey Knight contributed to this report.

