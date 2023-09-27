Bucs Week 4 Wednesday Injury Report: Bucs have walkthrough for first practice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already back to practicing, but given that they just played football on Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, the team is taking it easy to start out.

The Bucs technically held practice on Wednesday, but because the team just played a physical game, it was simply a walkthrough. Because of this, it’s hard to gleam which players are actually injured or not, as six technically did not participate — only one player, cornerback Carlton Davis, is listed as having limited participation. Because it was a walkthrough, the next two practices will likely be more revealing as to which players are and aren’t likely to play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Check out the injury report here below:

On the Saints’ side, all seven players on the injury report did not participate in Wednesday’s practice, but two of those players were simply taking a rest day (TE Jimmy Graham, OT Ryan Ramczyk). Derek Carr, who suffered a sprained AC joint, also did not participate in practice.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire