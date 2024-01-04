Bucs Week 18 Injury Report: No players non-participants Thursday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report is looking a lot better on Thursday for Week 18.

There were no non-participants in the full day of practice, with five players getting an upgraded status. Chief among those is quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was a limited participant on Thursday and is on track to play Sunday. Additionally, tight end Ko Kieft was a limited participant with a shoulder injury, tackle Tristan Wirfs was a limited participant as well and cornerback Carlton Davis, who remains in concussion protocol, was a full participant on Thursday.

Here’s what that injury report looks like:

Meanwhile, Carolina punter Johnny Hekker didn’t practice for the second day in a row with a personal issue and kicker Eddy Pinero remains a non-participant due to a hamstring injury. Outside linebacker Marquis Hayes did not participate with a concussion and linebacker Tae Davis was out with an illness.

