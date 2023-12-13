Bucs Week 15 Injury Report: Tampa Bay in bad shape for Wednesday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are likely thankful they just did a walkthrough today, because their injury report isn’t looking good at all.

There are seven players listed on the injury report for Wednesday (which as we noted was just a walkthrough in shirts and shorts). Cornerback Carlton Davis, defensive lineman Will Gholston, wideout Chris Godwin, safety Ryan Neal, long snapper Zach Triner, nose tackle Vita Vea and linebacker Devin White all were listed as non-participants — the only player on the report with limited participation was CB Jamel Dean, who is still recovering from an ankle injury suffered against the San Francisco 49ers.

Here is what that injury report looks like:

The Green Bay Packers have more players listed, but still have fewer non-participants. The Packers also didn’t practice on Wednesday at all, so it’s even more of an estimation — notable names that were marked as non-participants are WR Christan Watson, running back A.J. Dillon and LB Quay Walker.

