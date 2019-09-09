Bucs waiving Caleb Benenoch

The Bucs have informed offensive tackle Caleb Benenoch they are waiving him, Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports.

Benenoch started all 16 games at right guard last season, but he played only four special teams snaps in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Bucs drafted Benenoch in the fifth-round in 2016.

He appeared in 35 games with 22 starts in his career in Tampa.

Rapoport listed the Falcons, Titans and Jaguars as possible destinations for Benenoch.