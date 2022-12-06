Bucs waive WR Jaelon Darden, make additional roster moves

We've waived WR Jaelon Darden from the active roster & released T Dylan Cook and CB Ryan Smith from the practice squad. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 6, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reshuffling their roster after Monday night’s dramatic win over the New Orleans Saints.

Wide receiver Jaelon Darden has been waived, while defensive back Ryan Smith and offensive tackle Dylan Cook were released from the practice squad.

Darden has served as the Bucs’ primary return specialist on both punts and kickoffs, so his departure is a bit surprising. Rookie running back Rachaad White has been seen on kick returns, as well, so he might be in line to replace Darden moving forward.

List

Bucs 17, Saints 16: Postgame reaction from Tom Brady, Rachaad White and more

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire