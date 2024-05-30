Bucs waive WR Deven Thompkins

The Buccaneers have waived wide receiver Deven Thompkins with an injury designation. If he goes unclaimed, he will automatically be placed on Tampa Bay’s injured reserve list.

Thompkins joined the Bucs as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He saw limited action as a receiver over the last two seasons, catching 22 passes for 115 yards and one touchdown. However, Thompkins was one of Tampa Bay’s primary returners last season, taking back 16 kickoffs and 25 punts.

Thompkins was the most experienced receiver on the roster behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Waiving him potentially opens a roster spot for a rising receiver in Tampa Bay. Draft picks Jalen McMillan and Trey Palmer are likely locks to make the roster, and second-year receiver Rakim Jarrett has the most experience of the remaining receivers. That leaves Cephus Johnson III, Ryan Miller and undrafted rookies Tanner Knue, Latreal Jones and Kameron Johnson vying for the sixth receiver spot.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire