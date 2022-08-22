Bucs waive TE Bug Howard, reduce roster to 80 players

One last move for Bucs to get to 80 players a day ahead of the NFL roster cutdown — tight end Bug Howard, who had joined the team at the start of training camp, has been waived. So Howard, S Troy Warner and WR Vyncint Smith cut, and Stinnie and Gill go on injured reserve. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 22, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten their roster down to the required 80 players before Tuesday’s deadline, making one final move to finish off their efforts.

Tight end Bug Howard was waived Monday (per multiple reports), following a handful of other moves over the last few days to get the Bucs roster compliant before Saturday’s preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts.

Two of those roster spots were eliminated by placing guard Aaron Stinnie and outside linebacker Cam Gill on injured reserve Monday.

Tampa Bay will have to make their final roster cuts after Saturday’s game, trimming down from 80 players to 53.

