Bucs waive rookie WR Jerreth Sterns

Luke Easterling
1 min read
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are waiving rookie wide receiver Jerreth Sterns, according to The Athletic’s Greg Auman.

An undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky, Sterns led the nation in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches last season for the Hilltoppers, and caught a touchdown in the Bucs’ preseason opener.

Sterns is likely to land on Tampa Bay’s practice squad, if he manages to make through waivers without being claimed by another team.

