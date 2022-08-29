Bucs waive rookie OLB Andre Anthony

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are waiving rookie outside linebacker Andre Anthony, per The Athletic’s Greg Auman.

A seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of LSU, Anthony flashed pass-rushing potential throughout the preseason, tallying a pair of sacks. Anthony posted 3.5 sacks in three games for the Tigers last season before missing the rest of the year due to injury.

Anthony is a strong candidate to return on the Bucs’ practice squad, should he clear waivers.

